Left Menu

Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial

One of several Japanese officials charged in a widespread bribery scandal involving Tokyo Olympic organizers was found guilty Tuesday but avoided jail time.The verdict in Tokyo District Court for Joji Matsui, the former head of Amuse consulting company, was the first for someone on the receiving end of the bribes from companies seeking sponsorships and licensing for the 2020 Games.Matsui was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:58 IST
Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

One of several Japanese officials charged in a widespread bribery scandal involving Tokyo Olympic organizers was found guilty Tuesday but avoided jail time.

The verdict in Tokyo District Court for Joji Matsui, the former head of Amuse consulting company, was the first for someone on the receiving end of bribes from companies seeking sponsorships and licensing for the 2020 Games.

Matsui was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years. Presiding Judge Kenji Yasunaga said the facts showed Matsui had allowed his company bank account to be used to disguise the transfer of funds to Haruyuki Takahashi, who, as an executive on the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, wielded considerable influence in selecting sponsors. Yasunaga said the bribes involved, totaling about 27 million yen ($186,000), were significant, and “the damage to public trust has been great.” Matsui, who acknowledged guilt during the trial, remained silent and nodded.

His defense had argued Matsui was just following orders from Takahashi. That and his expression of remorse were factors in the decision on a suspended sentence, which kept him out of prison. Takahashi has been charged with receiving bribes from five companies, estimated at nearly 200 million yen ($1.4 million). The date for his trial has not yet been set. He has denied the charges. Previous verdicts in the sprawling Olympic bribery scandal, in which 15 people have been charged, have included suspended sentences.

They included officials at Sun Arrow, which made the Olympic mascots, and clothing manufacturer Aoki Holdings, tapped to dress the Japanese Olympic team.

Another verdict is set for next week, for Shinji Ueno, former president of ADK, an advertising company, also accused of bribing Takahashi.

Corruption concerns have dogged the Olympics. Last month, French police searched the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizing committee as part of an investigation into contracts linked to the Games, according to French prosecutors. Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics next year.

The northern Japanese city of Sapporo had initially hoped to raise its hand for the 2030 Winter Olympics, although the bid has recently been muted amid the Tokyo bribery trials.

A separate trial is ongoing in Japan involving bid-rigging for contracts related to the 2020 Tokyo Games. Advertising giant Dentsu is among those accused in that scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023