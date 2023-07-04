Left Menu

India's Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

(Recasts with summit opening) NEW DELHI, July 4 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should join hands to fight terrorism and not hesitate to condemn countries that support terror.

Modi Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should join hands to fight terrorism and not hesitate to condemn countries that support terror. Modi also urged leaders of the Eurasian political and security grouping to work for the welfare of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to Kabul.

Afghan soil, Modi told the virtual summit of SCO leaders, should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighbourhood. Russia, China and Pakistan are among the other countries attending the meeting.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

