Kazakhstan urges closer energy cooperation within SCO

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Tuesday for closer energy cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation which includes Russia, China and India and is preparing to admit Iran.

Tokayev told a virtual meeting of SCO leaders that Kazakhstan was ready to host an SCO energy conference and proposed developing a joint energy strategy for the organisation over the next year.

