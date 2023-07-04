China's Xi says focus should be on cooperation, economic recovery
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:34 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said the focus should be on pragmatic cooperation and accelerating economic recovery, in a virtual address to leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, state media reported on Tuesday.
Xi was speaking at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
