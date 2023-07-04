Left Menu

Polish climber dies after scaling Pakistan's ''killer mountain'', Nanga Parbat

Authorities said the other two mountaineers were safe and returning to their base camp.

Polish climber dies after scaling Pakistan's ''killer mountain'', Nanga Parbat
A Polish climber has died after scaling Pakistan's Nanga Parbat, known as "killer mountain" for its dangerous conditions, local police and a mountaineering official said on Tuesday.

Pawel Tomasz Kopec had suffered breathing problems while descending the 8,126-metre (26,660-foot) mountain with two other climbers in harsh weather conditions, a local police official Zahid Hussain said.

It was unclear whether any operation will be launched to bring down the climber's body. Authorities said the other two mountainers were safe and returning to their base camp.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said he had also received a report from an expedition company about the Kopec's death. He said any decision to bring down the body of the climber will be made after consulting his family.

Haidri said a Pakistani mountaineer, Asif Bhatti, was stranded on Nanga Parbat because of snow blindness, and efforts were underway to rescue him.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers try to scale K2, Nanga Parbat and other mountains located in Pakistan's north. The polish climber died a day after several climbers, including two Pakistani female climbers Naila Kiani and Samina Baig, summited Nanga Parbat and were returning to the base camp.

