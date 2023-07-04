Left Menu

Azad welcomes SC decision to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

04-07-2023
Azad welcomes SC decision to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370
Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's recent announcement that it will hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on July 11.

Nearly four years after the government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 that bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will take up a batch of pleas challenging the decision for hearing on July 11.

Azad highlighted the significance of the top court's attention to these petitions, emphasising his optimism for a favourable outcome.

''After a long time, the Supreme Court has taken note of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. I am hopeful about a positive outcome as I aspire for the restoration of full rights, which got annulled following the abrogation on August 5, 2019,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Azad further emphasised the inclusive nature of Article 370, saying it benefits the people of all regions in Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

