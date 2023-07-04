Left Menu

Olympics-IOC says is confident of Paris 2024 Games success despite riots

"We have learnt with regret about the recent incidents in France," a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said, emphasising that the violence had nothing to do with the Games. Olympic venues have not been directly affected by the riots, although the facade of a Paris Olympics aquatic training centre was damaged during the violence.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-07-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:51 IST
Olympics-IOC says is confident of Paris 2024 Games success despite riots
International Olympic Committee Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

International Olympic officials expressed regret on Tuesday at recent turmoil in France but said they were confident the country would hold a successful and welcoming Games next year. The fatal shooting by a police officer of Nahel, a 17-year-old with Algerian and Moroccan parents, a week ago triggered both peaceful protests and a wave of riots across several major cities with police making hundreds of arrests daily.

Rioters torched cars, looted stores and targeted town halls, state-owned schools and other properties. Paris suburbs and Marseille in the south have been flashpoints but the situation appears to have calmed this week. "We have learnt with regret about the recent incidents in France," a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said, emphasising that the violence had nothing to do with the Games.

Olympic venues have not been directly affected by the riots, although the facade of a Paris Olympics aquatic training centre was damaged during the violence. "We have full confidence in the organising committee and the French authorities to deliver successful Olympic and Paralympic Games and in the hospitality of the French people to welcome the world to these Games," the IOC spokesperson said.

Paris will host the Games from July 26-Aug 11, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023