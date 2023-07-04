China's commerce ministry to discuss metal export curbs with industry this week - sources

China's Ministry of Commerce will meet with major producers of strategic metals gallium and germanium this week to discuss the implementation of upcoming export restrictions, according to four people familiar with the matter. China's commerce ministry said on Monday it would require export permits for eight gallium products and six germanium products from Aug. 1 to protect national security.

The meeting will take place in Beijing on July 6, said three people, while a fourth said a meeting would be held this week. The people declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic.

The Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

