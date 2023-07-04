Left Menu

German court gives man life in prison for killing teenage girl

The 27-year-old defendant was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. Last year's knife attack in the town of around 5,000 people which is situated west of Munich left a 14-year-old girl dead and another girl, aged 13 at the time, injured. Fearing that the girls had seen them do this, he attacked them, according to prosecutors.

Reuters | Ulm | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 14:07 IST
German court gives man life in prison for killing teenage girl
  • Country:
  • Palau

An Eritrean man has been sentenced to life in prison after attacking two teenage girls on their way to school in the German town of Illerkirchberg, one of them fatally. The 27-year-old defendant was found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Last year's knife attack in the town of around 5,000 people which is situated west of Munich left a 14-year-old girl dead and another girl, aged 13 at the time, injured. Prosecutors said the man had been carrying the knife on Dec. 5, 2022, with the intention of forcing officials at the local authority to issue him with an identity document.

Upon leaving his residence that morning, the man moved the weapon from his backpack to his pocket. Fearing that the girls had seen them do this, he attacked them, according to prosecutors. The 14-year-old died in hospital from her injuries.

The defendant was arrested at his flat a short time after the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023