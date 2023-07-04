China to discuss metal export curbs with its industry this week -sources

Left Menu

China's Ministry of Commerce will meet with major producers of strategic metals gallium and germanium this week to discuss the implementation of upcoming export restrictions, according to four people familiar with the matter. China's commerce ministry said on Monday it would require export permits for eight gallium products and six germanium products from Aug. 1 to protect national security.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 14:28 IST
China's commerce ministry said on Monday it would require export permits for eight gallium products and six germanium products from Aug. 1 to protect national security. The meeting will take place in Beijing on July 6, said three people, while a fourth said a meeting would be held this week.

The people declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic. The Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is the world's top producer of both gallium and germanium, which are widely used in semiconductors, electric vehicles and high-tech industries. Under the new rules, exporters will need to supply details of what the metals will be used for when they apply for the permits.

The new measures look set to tighten overseas supply and push up prices for buyers in the near term, escalating trade tensions with the United States and potentially leading to more disruption to global supply chains.

