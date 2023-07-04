UN rights council to hold urgent meeting on Koran burning
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold an urgent meeting on the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Sweden following a request from Pakistan, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The debate on the rise of religious hatred will likely take place later this week, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based council told a press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit Al-Hakim mosque, pay tribute to martyred Indian soldiers during his Egypt visit
PM Modi to visit 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque during Egypt tour
PM Modi to visit Al-Hakim mosque; pay tribute to fallen Indian soldiers during his Egypt visit
Soccer-Baumgartner strikes late as Austria beat Sweden 2-0
UP minister wants mosque in Prayagraj fort removed, says 'illegally constructed'