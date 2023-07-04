Left Menu

FM reviews progress of implementation of Budget schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:52 IST
FM reviews progress of implementation of Budget schemes
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed progress of implementation of Budget schemes with secretaries of finance ministry and Corporate Affairs Secretary.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil and other senior officials.

''Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chaired a review meeting on the implementation of various Union Budget announcements with Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, @SecyDIPAM, Secretary @DFS_India, Secretary @MCA21India and senior officials of the @FinMinIndia, New Delhi, today,'' a finance ministry tweet said.

Besides the review of implementation of various schemes of Union Budget, the minister underlined the importance of continuous assessment of progress to ensure that the schemes are implemented in a time bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023