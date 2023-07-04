Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US
Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement