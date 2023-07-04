Left Menu

Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:57 IST
Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023