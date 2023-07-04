Left Menu

NIA attaches house of two brothers in Pak-sponsored narco terror case in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:58 IST
NIA attaches house of two brothers in Pak-sponsored narco terror case in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of two brothers, arrested in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case, in Amritsar district of Punjab, an official said on Tuesday.

The residential property of Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky and his brother Maninder Singh alias Mani has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after it was designated as ''proceeds of terrorism'', a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the two brothers were earlier arrested by the NIA in the case.

The NIA has already filed four charge sheets (including three supplementary) against 13 accused under relevant sections of the UAPA, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case which was initially registered by the Punjab Police in 2020 and taken over by the agency on May 8, 2020.

The spokesperson said the case relates to a conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.

''The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border. The sale proceeds of the smuggled drugs were being used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelised to fund terrorists of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Kashmir,'' the spokesperson said.

The NIA had earlier attached 7.5 acres of land in the instant case, six vehicles and seized Rs 6.35 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023