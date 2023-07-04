Why is it necessary to file your ITR even if you have no tax liability?

When we talk about personal finance, one often associates tax returns with the burdensome task of calculating and paying taxes. However, a common misconception exists that filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is only necessary for those with a tax liability. In reality, regardless of whether you owe any taxes or not, filing your ITR carries a range of hidden benefits. Moreover, tax2win’s wide range of tax-filing services has revolutionized the ITR filing process by simplifying it and making it easier. Here are the reasons why you should file ITR even if you have no tax liability - • To claim Income Tax Refund: An individual might have paid taxes even if he/she does not have any tax liability in the form of TDS and advance tax. Such a person is eligible to claim a tax refund. However, it is necessary to file an ITR if you want to claim a refund of the excess tax paid. By filing your ITR, you provide the necessary documentation to claim these refunds, ensuring that you receive any rightful reimbursements promptly. Tax2win’s DIY ITR filing portal makes it super easy to file ITR. • Helps get a Visa: Whenever you want to travel abroad for education, job, or travel purposes, you need to get a visa. Many countries have made providing an ITR of 2-3 years to apply for a visa compulsory. Therefore, you must file an ITR even if you have zero tax liability, as it speeds up the visa approval process. We at tax2win provide dedicated eCA services to help you get your visa approved. • Helps get Loan Applications approved: The income tax returns act as proof of income and help banks determine individuals' loan eligibility. To ensure security, banks require you to submit the ITR of at least 2 years while submitting your loan application. Having an ITR while applying for a loan increases the chances of getting it approved. You can use Tax2win’s ITR filing service and easy-to-use tax calculators to compute taxes and file your ITR. • Helps carry forward losses: If you are someone whose tax liability is zero but invest in capital assets such as shares and stocks, filing ITR can help you carry forward your losses for almost 8 consecutive years. So, if your tax liability increases in the future, you can claim the previous year's carried-forward capital losses as a deduction. • Acts as proof of income: ITR acts as official proof of your income during the year and other financial activities, including investments. Many financial institutions and authorities ask for ITR for various purposes, including approval of loans and credit cards. Using Tax2win’s DIY ITR filing platform is very easy, and you can file your ITR with tax2win in a matter of minutes. • Helps comply with international regulations: If you have financial dealings from abroad, you need to make sure to file ITR. Many countries have agreements to avoid tax evasion. Not filing ITR can lead to scrutiny and result in penalties and legal consequences, especially if you hold assets in foreign countries. If you have foreign assets, you can either file your ITR on your own through tax2win’s ITR filing platform or hire online CA-assisted ITR filing services. While filing tax returns may seem cumbersome, the importance of filing your ITR, even with no tax liability, cannot be understated. By fulfilling your legal obligations, you can avoid penalties, enhance your financial reputation, and unlock hidden benefits. Remember, filing your ITR is not just about taxes but also about future planning and contributing to a transparent and equitable society. Now that you know why ITR filing is important, hurry and file your ITR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)