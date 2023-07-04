Putin to be briefed on Russian journalist's beating - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:10 IST
President Vladimir Putin will be briefed about the beating of a Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, describing it as a serious attack that required an energetic response.
Armed masked men attacked and seriously injured the pair on Tuesday morning after forcing their car to stop.
