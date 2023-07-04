Six casualties in 'terrorist' car-ramming in Tel Aviv - Israeli police

A motorist caused six casualties in a ramming in Tel Aviv on Tuesday after carrying out a suspected stabbing attack, an Israeli police spokesperson said, calling the incident terrorism.

The motorist was "neutralised" at the scene by a civilian first-responder, the spokesperson told Israel's Army Radio. Israel has been on alert for Palestinian attacks a day after launching a major military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

