Left Menu

EU approves grants for Bosnian infrastructure but leaves out Serb region

The EU has approved 303 million euros ($330.3 million) worth of grants for Bosnian infrastructure projects, the bloc said on Tuesday, with all grants focused on the country's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation rather than its Serb region.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:12 IST
EU approves grants for Bosnian infrastructure but leaves out Serb region
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The EU has approved 303 million euros ($330.3 million) worth of grants for Bosnian infrastructure projects, the bloc said on Tuesday, with all grants focused on the country's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation rather than its Serb region. The grants, part of the European Union's 2.1 billion euro investment package for the western Balkans, will assist projects including the construction of two sections of a north-to-south pan-European highway connecting Budapest with the Croatian port of Ploce.

Other projects to be assisted are the improvement of water supply in the capital Sarajevo and the rehabilitation of a southern hydro-power plant's pump storage, the bloc said. All four projects are based in the Bosniak-Croat Federation rather than the country's Serb-dominated Serb Republic.

The 27-member bloc has repeatedly warned the Serb Republic's pro-Russian nationalist President Milorad Dodik to halt secessionist rhetoric and moves undermining the Bosnian state, but has fallen short of imposing sanctions against him. Nobody from the EU delegation in Bosnia was immediately available to comment on why no project from the Bosnian Serb region had been approved.

The funds announced on Tuesday represent more than a half of the total 528 million euros approved for the region in grants from the EU pre-accession assistance instrument, along with additional contributions from EU member states and Norway, and loans from international financing institutions. ($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023