Commissioner condemns police assaulting Gauteng motorists

The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has condemned the behaviour of the police officers, who are seen on a video assaulting motorists on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

“Members of the SAPS [South African Police Service] are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned, regardless of the circumstance,” said Masemola.

The police have successfully traced the victims and the process to obtain statements from the them continues as part of the probe.

According to the police, the police officers involved have been identified and will be subjected to internal processes.

“Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident.

“While the internal departmental investigation into the conduct of the members is underway, the SAPS distances itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video. [It] does not align with the values and code of conduct of the SAPS, which outlines the values and principles that all SAPS members are expected to uphold, including integrity, professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights,” the police said in a statement.

The police have opened an investigation after a video of SAPS officers, armed to the teeth, showed them beating up a Gauteng motorist and two others in an incident believed to have arisen from an on-road driving dispute.

The police said they have established that the two black BMW X5s captured in the viral video were indeed owned by the SA Police Service.

After allegedly assaulting the victims, the VIP officers got back into three black BMW SUVs and sped off.

