Kremlin on detained U.S. journalist Gershkovich: There are 'certain contacts' with U.S.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there were "certain contacts" with the United States over the case of detained Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, but that it did not want to make them public.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments in a regular briefing.

Russia accuses Gershkovich of espionage, something he denies.

