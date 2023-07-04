Left Menu

India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:35 IST
India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada
India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The summoning of the Canadian high commissioner came following pro-Khalistani groups releasing some posters that featured Indian diplomats.

The high commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and was issued a demarche, the people cited above said while referring to the release of the posters.

