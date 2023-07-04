Left Menu

Top Europe diplomat's trip to China cancelled by Beijing - EU

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell's scheduled trip to China next week has been cancelled by Beijing, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we were informed by the Chinese counterparts that the envisaged dates next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives," Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Commission told Reuters in a written statement on Tuesday.

