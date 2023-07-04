SAS welcomes EU decision to investigatte recapitalisation again after court veto

SAS said it welcomes the European Commission's decision to open a formal investigation into its recapitalisation by Denmark and Sweden after an EU court annulled its 2020 decision, the Swedish airline said on Tuesday.

"It is important to reach a robust solution to the issue identified by the General Court as quickly as possible," SAS said.

The aid was granted to SAS in the middle of the pandemic. Most EU airlines also received state aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)