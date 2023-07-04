50 more lower courts in Odisha turn paperless

Left Menu

At least 50 more courts in Odisha turned paperless, taking the total number of such courts in the state so far to 84.Another 50 courts in the state will be paperless soon, Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar said.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Another 50 courts in the state will be paperless soon, Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar said. The concept of paperless courts was introduced in the state in September 2022. In the same month, 34 paperless courts covering all 30 districts of the state were inaugurated.

While inaugurating the 50 more paperless courts on Monday, the chief justice said another 50 courts in the state will be paperless soon.

Recognising the importance of technology in the justice delivery system, Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar, in May this year, pledged to convert at least 100 courts in Odisha to be paperless.

“The COVID pandemic caused the acceleration of the use of technology in the judiciary, and technology would definitely change the way Judicial Officers approach their work,” the chief justice said.

He complimented the judiciary of the state for taking the lead in adapting technology for the functioning of courts.

He said all the measures, such as digitisation, e-filing and paperless courts, are to make access to justice more affordable, efficient and effective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

