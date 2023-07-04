Miscreant injured after security forces fire to thwart 'looting' of police armoury
A miscreant was injured on Tuesday after security forces opened fire at a mob that was allegedly trying to loot a police armoury in Thoubal district of restive Manipur, officials said.
A security force personnel also suffered injuries, they said.
The Thoubal district is about 24 kms from state capital Imphal. The Army and central police forces have been deployed to bring peace in the northeastern state where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has continued for two months, leaving over 100 people dead, many injured and a large number of houses and places of worship gutted.
