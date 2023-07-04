Russian shelling wounds 12, including five children in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:11 IST
Russian shelling wounded 12 people, including five children, in the small town of Pervomaisk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Tuesday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling took place at 13:35 Kyiv time (1035 GMT) and several cars were on fire.
