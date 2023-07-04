Six killed, 3 injured in Jharkhand accident
Six persons were killed and three injured when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said. The accident took place near Romi village under Padma police station in Hazaribag district when the SUV lost control fell into the roadside well, Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chouthe told PTI. The SP said prima facie it appeared that the SUV met with the accident while trying to save a biker. ''The dead included four men, one woman and a child. Their bodies were taken out from the well by a rescue team,'' the SP said. Two women among three rescued were taken to a hospital.
