Brazil's Lula says Mercosur looking for 'win-win' trade deal with EU
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that the Mercosur bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay wants a trade agreement with the European Union to be a "win-win" situation.
Lula has criticized some of the European Union's requests for the deal, including an addendum attaching sustainability and climate change commitments and introducing penalties for nations failing to comply with climate goals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luiz Inacio
- Lula da Silva
- Lula
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mercosur
- Brazilian
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man fatally stabs police officer outside Brazilian embassy in Tunis
Brazil's Lula to discuss Mercosur-EU deal, 'tough' French laws with Macron
Tunisian government says an attacker stabbed guard at Brazilian Embassy, suspect arrested
Brazil's Lula to discuss Mercosur-EU deal, 'tough' French stance with Macron
Man stabs police officer outside Brazilian embassy in Tunis