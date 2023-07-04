Man arrested for raping minor, trying to forcibly convert her to Islam

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and trying to forcibly convert a minor girl to Islam, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested and was produced before a court on Monday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody, Sub Inspector of Mansarovar Police Station Rakesh Meena said.

According to the complaint filed on Saturday, a man accused Sohail Khan of abducting his 16-year-old daughter some days back to Sawai Madhopur and raping her.

He also alleged the accused tried to convert his daughter's religion, the SI said. ''The man alleges that after his daughter returned, she called herself a Muslim,'' he said.

