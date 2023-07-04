Left Menu

Bloemfontein pastor pays back funding fraudulently received from AgriSeta

The corruption busting unit said the two claimed that the application was a joint venture between Business Against Crime and another AgriSeta-accredited service provider, Dipalemo – a joint venture which did not exist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:38 IST
Bloemfontein pastor pays back funding fraudulently received from AgriSeta
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A Bloemfontein pastor has paid back some R1.9 million in funding fraudulently received from the Agricultural Sector Education Training Authority (AgriSeta).

According to a joint statement by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lerato Mokoteli and accomplice Anthony Dywili applied for funding at AgriSeta under the guise of providing training and mentoring in food garden operations in Kimberley.

The corruption busting unit said the two claimed that the application was a joint venture between Business Against Crime and another AgriSeta-accredited service provider, Dipalemo – a joint venture which did not exist.

“Upon receiving the R1.9 million funding, Mokoteli and Dywili concluded a Memorandum of Understanding between Business Against Crime and Northern Cape Empowerment Academy led by Dipalemo, knowing very well that the academy exists only on paper.

“Mokotedi submitted to AgriSeta a close-up report on behalf of Dipalemo knowing very well that Dipalemo did not render any training. 50 learners were trained and received certificate of competency in food operation. They were paid a stipend of R219 000…

“R381 564.86 was claimed to have been used for the administration of training. Dywili did not disclose to AgriSeta that R600 000 of the funding was unspent, in violation of the terms of the agreement,” the statement read.

In July 2016, some R317 000 of the funding was then paid to a non-profit organisation chaired by Dywili.

The SIU has referred evidence of criminality to the National Prosecuting Authority for criminal prosecution.

“The duo, together with Jeremia Madiba, AgriSeta CEO between 2008 and 2017, were charged with various counts of fraud and money laundering. Madiba allegedly awarded the tender without the required decision by the Board of Directors of AgriSeta, therefore, in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). He will be appearing in court on a PFMA charge on 28 August 2023.

“On 26 May 2023, Mokoteli entered into a guilty plea agreement with the State. In terms of the agreement, Mokoteli pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering and agreed to pay back R1.9 million to AgriSeta,” the statement read.

Mokoteli was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for fraud and a further five years for money laundering, wholly suspended for five years.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023