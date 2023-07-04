Left Menu

Man booked for sexually harassing foreigner in Jaipur

Police have booked an unidentified man for allegedly sexually harassing a foreigner after a video purportedly showed a man inappropriately touching her on the way to her hotel, officials said on Tuesday.SHO of Vidhayakpuri Police Station Bharat Singh Rathore said that after a video was received on police helpline WhatsApp number, police registered a case under Section 354 of IPC on Monday night.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:24 IST
Police have booked an unidentified man for allegedly sexually harassing a foreigner after a video purportedly showed a man inappropriately touching her on the way to her hotel, officials said on Tuesday.

SHO of Vidhayakpuri Police Station Bharat Singh Rathore said that after a video was received on police helpline WhatsApp number, police registered a case under Section 354 of IPC on Monday night. According to the primary probe, the video is of Motilal Atal Road where a British foreigner along with her friend had stayed 18 days ago, he said. The accused man appears to be a taxi or cab driver who is seen touching her inappropriately and walking with her, he added.

He also said efforts were being made to identify the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

