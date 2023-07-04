Toyota expects French new cars and vans registrations to rise by 9% in 2023

The French division of Toyota expects the French market for new cars and vans registrations to grow by 9% in 2023, its CEO Frank Marotte said on Tuesday, pointing to a decrease in orders linked to rising interest rats after a stronger first half of the year.

"What we saw in the first half in terms of registrations looks unlikely to continue in coming months, and we're probably going to see a less favourable level of registrations," he said. In the first half of the year, registrations of new cars and vans grew by 13% to 1.1 million units, according to industry body Plateforme de la filiere automobile (PFA).

