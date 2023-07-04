Maha: Woman assaults lady cop at railway station, booked

An offence has been registered against a 39-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a woman police constable at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the 23-year-old constable was on duty at Kalwa railway station, an official said. The constable had asked the woman to handover her mobile phone for checking, following which the latter got annoyed and started verbally abusing her, he said. The accused pulled the constable's hair and attacked her with an umbrella, the official said, adding that a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

