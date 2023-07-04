RTMC continues to record success in fight against corruption

Left Menu

In a statement on Tuesday, the RTMC said the two face charges of fraud relating to the issuing of learner driving licenses.

Updated: 04-07-2023 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) continues to record success in its fight against corruption with the arrest of an examiner of motor vehicles licences and a driving school instructor in Vrede, in the Free State.

“For the past eight months, members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks have been investigating operations at the Vrede driving and learner licensing centre.

“Their investigations revealed that a specific driving school instructor was colluding with an examiner employed at the licensing centre for his clients to be fraudulently assisted to obtain learner licences.

“The instructor allegedly recruited and introduced learner licence applicants to the examiner who then assisted applicants by surreptitiously indicating the correct answers to the questions while in the process of writing the test,” RTMC said.

Unsuspecting applicants were made to pay a bribe of R1 500 for the fraudulent service.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon.

Last week, four individuals were arrested at the Temba licensing centre in Tshwane while trying fraudulently attempting to take learner licences tests on behalf of absent applicants.

Twelve examiners of motor vehicles were also arrested in Polokwane last month for issuing vehicle roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never presented for testing.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

