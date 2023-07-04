Russian shelling wounds 16, including 7 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
Russian shelling wounded at least 16 people, including seven children, in the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, the interior ministry and regional governor said.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian shelling wounded at least 16 people, including seven children, in the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, the interior ministry and regional governor said. The interior ministry said the youngest of the injured children was aged one.
Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv region's governor, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling took place at 13:35 Kyiv time (1035 GMT) and several cars were on fire. Police also said a multi-story building was damaged and posted several pictures of the building with smashed windows, dark smoke clouds and an overturned car.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Oleh Synehubov
- Pervomaiskyi
- Telegram
ALSO READ
Kyiv deploys forces along Ukraine-Belarus border: Russian Foreign Ministry
Deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus not time-limited - senior Russian diplomat
Ukraine says Piatykhatky among 8 settlements liberated in past two weeks
Russia says it thwarted 'Ukrainian terrorist plots' against Russian-backed officials
Ukraine conflict: Following dam collapse, Odesa's coastline turns into 'garbage dump'