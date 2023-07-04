Left Menu

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighbourhood in the citys southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighbourhoods annual ComoFest. The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

PTI | Fortworth | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:51 IST
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival. The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighbourhood in the city's southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighbourhood's annual ComoFest. The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023