Home tutor held for raping minor in UP's Ballia

A 25-year-old teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl he used to tutor in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The tuition teacher is identified as Manish Pandey. He used to tutor the 15-year-old at her home, they said.

He raped the minor on June 30 and also made a video of the crime, using which he threatened the survivor to upload that on the internet, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Singh said. The accused had also threatened to kill the minor, he said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been included in the FIR, he added.

