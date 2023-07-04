Left Menu

3 held for duping people on pretext of giving instant loans in Haryana's Palwal

During the investigation, it was revealed that these accused duped people on the pretext of instant personal loans.

3 held for duping people on pretext of giving instant loans in Haryana's Palwal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people, including a woman, were arrested for running a fake call centre and allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving instant loans here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Lalit, from Dhatir village in Palwal, Ajit, a resident of UP’s Mohammadabad and Bhawna, from Palwal, police said. Ten mobiles, a laptop, three keypads, four passbooks and three chequebooks from their possession, they said.

According to police, they got a tip-off that a fake call centre is being run in the house of main accused Lalit wherein people are being defrauded on the pretext of instant personal loans through an online application.

A raid was conducted by a CIA team led by sub-inspector Dharmender Singh on Monday night. The accused could not show any valid document or licence but they failed to do so, they said.

''During the investigation, it was revealed that these accused duped people on the pretext of instant personal loans. Bhawna used to work as a tele caller who contacted people and offered instant loans and asked to deposit Rs 999 in the wallet on the name of file charge,” Palwal DSP (city) Sandeep Mor said.

