Left Menu

Eight hurt in Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Tel Aviv

A Palestinian rammed a pickup truck into pedestrians in Tel Aviv and then went on a stabbing rampage on Tuesday in an attack claimed by the Hamas militant group that Israeli authorities said wounded eight people. The 20-year-old Palestinian, from the occupied West Bank, was shot dead by an armed civilian, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:06 IST
Eight hurt in Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Tel Aviv

A Palestinian rammed a pickup truck into pedestrians in Tel Aviv and then went on a stabbing rampage on Tuesday in an attack claimed by the Hamas militant group that Israeli authorities said wounded eight people.

The 20-year-old Palestinian, from the occupied West Bank, was shot dead by an armed civilian, police said. Israel's Shin Bet security agency said he entered the country without a permit and had no record of security offences. Hamas claimed him as a member, saying he struck in Israel's commercial capital in retaliation for the ongoing military raid in the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin, in which 10 Palestinians have been killed during clashes with local gunmen.

"This heroic (Tel Aviv) operation is an act of self-defence in the face of the ongoing Zionist massacre in Jenin, the crimes of displacement, killing and destruction executed by occupation forces," Hamas said in a statement. CCTV video circulated online showed a pickup truck mounting a pavement and bicycle lane outside a mall at high speed, striking at least two people. The driver is seen exiting through a window, stabbing a cafe-goer and chasing other people with knife in hand.

Khaled Al-Batsh, a senior official from the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad movement praised the attack as "an initial and natural response of the resistance towards what is happening in Jenin." A spokesperson for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said some of the eight people injured had knife wounds. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023