Russia sees no grounds to renew grain deal - foreign ministry

Russia sees no basis for renewing the Black Sea grain deal, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, less than two weeks before the expiration of the agreement which has allowed grain to be shipped out of Black Sea ports despite the war in Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement Russia was doing everything so that all ships covered by the deal could leave the Black Sea before it expires on July 17.

