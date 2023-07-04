Left Menu

Handball-EHF to shift 2026 European women's championship out of Russia

The decision was taken when the Executive Committee (EXEC) met in Vienna last week. "For the women's EHF EURO 2026 the mandate was given to establish contact to the Russian handball federation as awarded organisers due to the current situation," the EHF said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:14 IST
Handball-EHF to shift 2026 European women's championship out of Russia
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Russia will not host the European women's handball championship in 2026 after the European Handball Federation (EHF) said that it is looking for an alternative host. Russia was awarded hosting rights in November 2021 at the EHF Extraordinary Congress but its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", forced the Executive Committee to look elsewhere.

Following last year's invasion, the International Handball Federation banned all teams, officials, referees, lecturers and experts from Russia and Belarus from taking part in its events and activities. The decision was taken when the Executive Committee (EXEC) met in Vienna last week.

"For the women's EHF EURO 2026 the mandate was given to establish contact to the Russian handball federation as awarded organisers due to the current situation," the EHF said in a statement. "This contact has been established at the beginning of the week with the outcome that holding the event in Russia is not possible within the given timetable.

"Therefore, an alternative host shall be sought by the EHF according to the decision of the EXEC. Additional information on the new awarding process will be provided in due time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023