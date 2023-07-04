Russia says EU's SWIFT proposal for grain deal 'unworkable'

Proposals to set up a subsidiary of the Russian state agricultural bank for the purpose of the Black Sea grain deal are "unworkable", a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was commenting on a Financial Times report that the European Union had proposed a special subsidiary of the Russian bank could be connected to the SWIFT international payment system from which the bank itself has been cut off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)