Left Menu

HC seeks Delhi govt stand on plea against temple demolition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:38 IST
HC seeks Delhi govt stand on plea against temple demolition
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the city government on a petition against an order to demolish a Hanuman and Shani temple in Kapashera.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi government to file a status report on the petition by Deepanshu Yadav who claimed that the demolition of the temple, situated at Chhawla drain, will affect the sentiments of the people.

The petitioner said the June 6 order of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kapashera, by which the demolition of the temple was scheduled for June 12, was passed without jurisdiction and reason.

The Delhi government counsel said there was encroachment in the area and the ''religious committee'' has already approved the demolition.

The petitioner, represented by lawyers Anand and Anuj Chuhan, said he was a devotee and daily worshipper at the Hanuman and Shani temple which ''in no way causes hinderance to the traffic''.

''The arbitrary action of respondent no. 2 (SDM) can create nuisance in that particular place where the religious structure was established a long time ago. The action of Respondent no. 2 will affect the public at large as the sentiments of the people at large attached to the concerned temple,'' the petition said.

''The petitioner is afraid that there are no talks/arrangements for the relocation of around 50 years old temple,'' it added.

The matter will be heard next on July 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023