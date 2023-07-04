Two Himachal youths feared drowned in J-K's Kathua
PTI | Kathua | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Two youths hailing from Himachal Pradesh were feared drowned in Ranjit Sagar dam in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police official said.
Gagan (20) and Sahil (19), both residents of Sadar Bazar area of Dalhousie, were taking bath when they ventured into the deep waters and went missing around 4.15 pm, he said.
The official said the police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched a rescue operation to trace out the youths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalhousie
- Jammu
- Ranjit Sagar
- Himachal Pradesh
- Kashmir
- Kathua
- Gagan
- Sadar Bazar
- Sahil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD
Jammu and Kashmir completes 5-year central rule; political parties raise chorus for early polls
Kashmiri Pandits demand cancellation of electricity charges on migrant camps
Himachal Pradesh: Vocational teachers & Junior Basic Training Teachers protest; demand permanent job policy
Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 3 IAS, 4 HAS officers