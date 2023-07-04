Left Menu

SCO seeks to forge closer ties, says not against any country

Updated: 04-07-2023 18:52 IST
SCO seeks to forge closer ties, says not against any country

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday said the Eurasian security and political grouping is not directed against any other states and is open to broad cooperation with all.

A joint declaration by the leaders at the end of an online summit hosted by India also said the SCO opposes the resolution of international and regional issues through "collectivisation, ideology and confrontational thinking". SCO was formed in 2001 by Beijing and Moscow and also includes India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Iran became the ninth member to join the grouping on Tuesday.

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

