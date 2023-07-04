Maha: Man found dead in lake in Thane district
PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:58 IST
A body of an unidentified man was found in a lake in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official said.
The body was fished out from Waraladevi lake in Kamatghar locality of the town in the afternoon, the chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered by the police, the official said.
