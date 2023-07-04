Maha: Revenue official caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe in Raigad
The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Tuesday caught a revenue official while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Maharashtras Raigad district, an official said. The Raigad unit of the Thane ACB laid a trap at around 4.45 pm at Khadtal bridge of Bamnoli and nabbed the woman official accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, he said.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught a revenue official while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said. According to the ACB, the complainant had approached the accused revenue official seeking to incorporate his name and those of his family members in land records.
The accused, who is a revenue official of Bamnoli, demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant to carry out the task, following which the man lodged a complaint with the ACB, an official said. The Raigad unit of the Thane ACB laid a trap at around 4.45 pm at Khadtal bridge of Bamnoli and nabbed the woman official accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, he said. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the official added.
