Military plane crashes in Russia's Far East - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:10 IST
A Russian MIG-31 military interceptor plane crashed while on training flight over the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's Far East, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Pacific navy as saying on Tuesday.

Rescuers are searching for the crew, it said. The plane had no ammunition loaded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

