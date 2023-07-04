China hopes Japan will jointly protect stable industry supply chain - commerce ministry
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:11 IST
China hopes Japan will join it to protect the stability of industry and supply chains, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday.
Wang made remarks when meeting an elegation led by former Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Yohei Kono in Beijing, according to a Chinese commerce ministry statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
