Man beaten to death during drunken brawl in Dwarka

A 29-year-old man died after being brutally beaten up with sticks in Dwarka here allegedly by his neighbours following a quarrel, police said on Tuesday.

They said the incident took place on Monday when accused Umesh Dash (30) and Anil (28) got into a heated argument with victim Manjeet of Haryana's Rohtak over his use of foul language.

Police said the argument escalated into a fight during which the accused beat the victim to death with sticks. They said both the accused and the victim were under the influence of alcohol.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said Manjeet's body was found near Rawta More in Najafgarh under the Jaffarpur Kalan police station area.

A case of murder was registered and accused Umesh Dash and Anil were arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

''The accused and the victim were neighbours living in rented rooms on the same premises. They had a quarrel over the usage of abusive language and were also found to be under the influence of liquor,'' Vardhan said.

The accused worked as masons and hail from Samastipur in Bihar, he added.

