Left Menu

Man beaten to death during drunken brawl in Dwarka

A 29-year-old man died after being brutally beaten up with sticks in Dwarka here allegedly by his neighbours following a quarrel, police said on Tuesday.They said the incident took place on Monday when accused Umesh Dash 30 and Anil 28 got into a heated argument with victim Manjeet of Haryanas Rohtak over his use of foul language.Police said the argument escalated into a fight during which the accused beat the victim to death with sticks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:12 IST
Man beaten to death during drunken brawl in Dwarka
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man died after being brutally beaten up with sticks in Dwarka here allegedly by his neighbours following a quarrel, police said on Tuesday.

They said the incident took place on Monday when accused Umesh Dash (30) and Anil (28) got into a heated argument with victim Manjeet of Haryana's Rohtak over his use of foul language.

Police said the argument escalated into a fight during which the accused beat the victim to death with sticks. They said both the accused and the victim were under the influence of alcohol.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said Manjeet's body was found near Rawta More in Najafgarh under the Jaffarpur Kalan police station area.

A case of murder was registered and accused Umesh Dash and Anil were arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

''The accused and the victim were neighbours living in rented rooms on the same premises. They had a quarrel over the usage of abusive language and were also found to be under the influence of liquor,'' Vardhan said.

The accused worked as masons and hail from Samastipur in Bihar, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023